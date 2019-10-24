TOPEKA, Kan. — The University of Central Oklahoma soccer team dropped a 3-2 decision to Washburn Sunday afternoon in Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association play.
Central Oklahoma is now 8-4-2 overall in 2019. The Bronchos are 3-4-0 in the MIAA.
UCO played in rally mode throughout Sunday's game. The Bronchos found themselves in a 1-0 hole after 17 minutes of play, but a Taryn Kedzior goal in the 21st minute tied the game up, 1-1.
Washburn went back on top with a 28th minute goal that made it 2-1. Then Kedzior scored again to knot things up 2-2 in the 43rd minute.
Kedzior's two first-half goals were her fourth and fifth of the season. Monika McGee assisted on the first goal and Asha Haile assisted on the second. It was Haile's team-leading eighth assist of the season.
The back and forth action did not continue in the second half.
UCO took six shots on goal in the second half but couldn't get one past Washburn goalkeeper Raegan Wells.
Washburn scored the game-winning goal in the 84th minute to go up 3-2.
UCO had as many shots on goal (14) as Washburn had total shots on the day. It's the third straight loss for the Bronchos, who have outshot every opponent this season.
Bailey Ledbetter made her third appearance of the season in goal Sunday. The true freshman had three saves against six shots on goal for Washburn.
Central Oklahoma is 8-4-2 now overall on the season. The Bronchos will return home for its final two regular season home matches next weekend. UCO hosts Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri before hitting the road for the final two regular season matches against Newman and Rogers State.
