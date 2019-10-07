INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Central Oklahoma soccer team has been chosen for the NCAA Division II Showcase Game of the Week. The 14th-ranked Bronchos will be featured on the national broadcast Sunday, Oct. 13 at Central Missouri.
The NCAA will broadcast the UCO soccer game in its hybrid model showcase. The game will air on The MIAA Network, as well as the NCAA's Division II Facebook and Twitter pages. The Facebook broadcast will also be cross-posted on UCO's page.
Central Oklahoma is the defending Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association regular season and postseason tournament champions, having knocked off Central Missouri in the title game last November. The Jennies, of Warresnburg, Mo., ended the Bronchos' season though with a win in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
This season, UCO is 6-0-2, unbeaten in eight, and is among the national leaders in every offensive category. The Bronchos are the eighth-best scoring team in the country and are the best scoring team in the MIAA. UCO also has a dominant defense that holds opponents to barely one goal per game.
Central Missouri, currently ranked seventh in the country, is 7-1 this season.
Central Oklahoma will have a pair of home contests this weekend. The Bronchos welcome Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney to Tom Thompson Field. UCO hosts Fort Hays Friday at 7 p.m. and UNK Sunday at 1 p.m.
