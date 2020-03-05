The University of Central Oklahoma tennis team ended the inaugural ITA Indoor National Championship at Oak Tree on a high note Sunday morning, sweeping through Washburn 4-0 to take the seventh-place match.
Central Oklahoma, which is the ninth-rated team in the country, improved to 4-2 on the season with the win. The Bronchos lost to the No. 3 and No. 4 teams in the nation in their first two matches at the national championship.
Central Oklahoma wasted no time scoring points Sunday morning. The Bronchos earned a big win at No. 1 doubles, with Adel-Byanu Abidullina and Isabella Dunlap teaming up for a 6-1 win over the 22nd-rated duo in the country. The Bronchos then got a win from their ranked doubles squad. Paola Landin and Nikki Boyar, ranked No. 7 in the land, won 6-3 at No. 2 doubles to give the Bronchos an early 1-0 lead in the match.
The fast-paced trend continued in singles play.
Landin made quick work of her opponent at No. 3, winning 6-2, 6-2. Mariona Franco Martin then won 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 5 spot in the lineup. And Boyar won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4 to give the Bronchos a quick three points and a 4-0 victory.
Abidullina and Dunlap highlighted the weekend for the Bronchos. The duo went 3-0 with a pair of wins over nationally ranked opponents. Both sophomores, Abidullina and Dunlap beat the No. 3-ranked doubles team on Saturday before topping the 22nd-ranked doubles team Sunday.
Central Oklahoma will take two weeks off following the ITA National Championship. The Bronchos will then head west for a pair of big matches against more nationally-rated competition. UCO plays Azusa Pacific and Academy of Art on March 14-15 respectively.
