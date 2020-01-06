FAYETTE, Iowa — Central Oklahoma made a big move in the national rankings Wednesday, jumping from No. 16 to sixth in the top-25 poll released by the NCAA Division II Wrestling Coaches Association.
The Bronchos have five individuals ranked in the top 10, including four in the top six. Team rankings are based on a point basis for ranked individuals and UCO finished with 49 points.
Leading Central’s ranked individuals is returning All-American Heath Gray, who stayed at No. 2 at 184 pounds. Ty Lucas is ranked fourth at 157, while 125 Tanner Cole and 165 Dayton Garrett are sixth and 197 Kalin Winkler 10th.
Two-time defending national champion St. Cloud State continues to top the poll with 111 points. Pittsburgh-Johnstown is second with 70 points, followed by Notre Dame (67), Nebraska-Kearney (57), McKendree (56) and the Bronchos.
The Bronchos haven’t competed since a runner-up finish at the 41st Annual Midwest Classic on Dec. 14-15. UCO resumes the 2019-20 campaign Saturday when it hosts Ouachita Baptist for a 3 p.m. dual at Collinsville High School.
