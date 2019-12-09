CLAREMORE — The University of Central Oklahoma women's basketball team beat Rogers State 82-59 Thursday night in the first ever meeting between the schools, which are now Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association foes.
Central jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, cruising to a win in the 2019-20 conference opener.
"We played really well on defense so I like that," UCO head coach Guy Hardaker said. "We didn't shoot the ball very well, but we've talked about getting more shots than the other team and you do that with defense. We did that tonight because we played really well on defense. So it's good to get the win."
Central outshot Rogers State 80-49. The Bronchos made 32 of 80 attempts from the floor, just 10 of 30 from behind the arc, and UCO forced 22 turnovers to spur the effort.
The Bronchos also got double-digit performances from Kelsey Johnson, who scored a team-high 12 points, Lauren Chancellor, who had 11, and Jaci Littell, Shatoya Bryson, and Kaci Richardson, who all scored 10 points.
Clary Donica also scored nine and had six rebounds. Littell also had six rebounds. Richardson had a team-high seven boards.
The Bronchos jumped out to an early, big lead, thanks to nine forced turnovers in the first quarter. UCO was solid on offense early, with five players scoring the first 10 points of the game for the Bronchos. Johnson, Littell and Donica scored to put UCO up 6-0, and Chancellor and Bryson followed that to give the Bronchos a 10-3 lead just four minutes into the game.
Chancellor, who is from Claremore, scored six points to lead the Bronchos in the first quarter. All came off the bench in five minutes of play. She made a layup, a jump shot, and added two free-throws.
UCO continued a dominant first half with a strong second quarter. Chancellor continued to perform well in front of the hometown crowd. Her eight points in eight minutes led the Bronchos at halftime. Central held a 39-25 lead at halftime, sparked again by 13 first-half turnovers forced. Littell and Bryson each had two steals to lead that charge. The Bronchos also benefitted from a 42-21 advantage in shots.
Rogers State made a big push in the third quarter to close the gap, taking a 14-point deficit and closing to 10, 44-34, with just under five minutes to play in the frame. But the Bronchos wouldn't have it. UCO found its way back to a 16-point lead, 51-35, with two minutes to go in the quarter. Rogers again made a rally, scoring six straight in one minute to get the deficit back to 10, 51-41, as the quarter came to a close.
RSU again made a push in the fourth, getting as close as six points, 53-47, but a timely 7-0 run by the Bronchos pushed the lead back to 13. UCO led by 16 moments later. Rogers State never went away, but the Bronchos held on with ease in the final minutes and earned their first conference win of the season. UCO eventually led by 20, its biggest lead of the game at the time, before running away in the end to a 25-point victory.
Micayla Haynes added six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Tayler Factor scored five, McKenna Pulley four, Brooke Rayner three, and Maddie Harelson two, to round out the scoring for the Bronchos.
Central Oklahoma will continue a brief road trip across the state. UCO plays at Northeastern State Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Tahlequah. The Bronchos will then have two weeks before playing at Newman in Wichita, Kan. on Dec. 21.
