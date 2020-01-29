MANHATTAN, Kan. — The University of Central Oklahoma track & field team worked to a fourth-place finish at the DeLoss Dodds Invitational at Kansas State this weekend, with the Bronchos earning high marks across the board.
Central Oklahoma's Abena Sey earned a third-place showing in the high jump, clearing 1.71 meters. The mark is an NCAA provisional qualifying mark and just .04 meters off the automatic number. Sey, who earned All-American honors in the high jump during Outdoor season two years ago, could be poised for another trip to nationals following Saturday's jump.
Skylar Standokes also took a third-place finish this weekend. She notched a 10.79-meter mark in the triple jump to score points for the Bronchos.
A pair of fourth-place finishes also highlighted the weekend for UCO. Madelyn Caldwell finished fourth in the shot put, throwing 12.99 meters. She also finished fifth in the weight throw, hitting 16.98 meters. And Arizona Hummingbird also finished fourth. The junior raced to a fourth-place showing in the 3,000 meters, crossing the finish line in 10:57, just four seconds off the top mark for the Bronchos this season.
Central Oklahoma will return to action next weekend. The Bronchos take on league competition on Saturday, Feb. 1 when UCO visits Pittsburg State.
Here are Central's complete results:
60: 5. Chavon Reece, 8.04; 8. Kaleigh Dyas, 8.15
200: 14. Jasmine Hopkins, 27.11; 18. Shauntel Frye, 27.87; 19. Dyas, 27.93
400: 19. Dyas, 1:06.59; 22. Tyleecia Delaney, 1:09.70
800: 8. Kelsie Begansky, 2:26.62; 12. Bailey Christiansen, 2:31.07; 13. Bailee Thomas, 2:32.28; 15. Frye, 2:43.70
Mile: 8. Hummingbird, 5:08.64
3000: 4. Hummingbird, 10:57.11; 5. Begansky, 11:26.64
60H: 6. Standokes, 9.45; 7. Christiansen, 9.58; 8. Thomas, 9.78
4x400: 7. UCO, 4:14.95 (Christiansen, Thomas, Frye, Hopkins)
HJ: 3. Sey, 1.71m
LJ: 7. Reece, 5.27m; 8. Standokes, 5.24m; 14. Delaney, 4.53m
TJ: 3. Standokes, 10.79m
SP: 4. Caldwell, 12.99m; 7. Sierra Munoz, 11.67m; 10. Tatum Robertson, 10.67m; 17. Delaney, 9.42m
WT: 5. Caldwell, 16.98m; 10. Munoz, 12.38m
