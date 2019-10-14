ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Evan Pennington fired a four-under-par 67 to spark Central Oklahoma to a third-place finish in the Holiday Inn Express Classic Tuesday.
The Bronchos closed with a 298 to end up with an 871 total in the two-day, 54-hole tournament at the 6,652-yard, par-71 St. Joseph Country Club. Central Missouri won the 20-team event at 857, followed by Washburn (862), UCO and Winona State (873).
Blake Murray backed up Pennington's 67 with a two-over 73, while Joe Lemieux shot 77 and Jacob Lackey and Peyton Knell both had 81s. It was the final tournament of the fall season for the Bronchos.
Pennington started final-round play on No. 3 and reeled off birdies on Nos. 5, 8, 13 and 14 to get to four-under. The freshman bogeyed No. 16, got that stroke back with a birdie on the par-5 18th to get back to four-under and then parred his last two holes to stay there.
Pennington finished third in the individual standings with a one-under 212 total.
Murray opened final-round play on No. 1 and bogeyed his first hole before making four straight pars. He got back to even par with a birdie on the par-4 sixth and then was two-over the rest of the way in finishing with a 73 that left him tied for 12th in the medalist race.
