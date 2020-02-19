A trio of seniors ended their home careers in style as No. 6-ranked Central Oklahoma steamrolled Central Missouri 37-6 Sunday afternoon at Hamilton Field House.
Cody Karstetter (133 pounds) and Garrett Beier (heavyweight) pulled out tough wins while Zachary Moore (149) notched a major decision in the rout that clinched the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association title for the Bronchos. UCO finished 12-2 in duals, including 4-0 in the league.
Central also got a technical fall from 184 Tre'Vaughn Craig and a major decision from 174 Gage McBride while also picking up three forfeits. The Mules' lone wins came in close decisions over UCO back-ups at 141 and 165.
"It was good to see our three seniors all go out on a winning note in their final home match," head coach Todd Steidley said. "We weren't especially sharp today, but there were also some different guys in the lineup."
Karstetter had three takedowns in a 9-5 victory over returning national qualifier John Feeney in the first match of the dual, getting one in each period.
Moore gave up an early takedown, roared back to take a 9-3 lead by the end of the third period and secured his major decision on a takedown with 15 seconds left in the match.
Beier prevailed 4-3 in a battle of 275-pounders in the final bout, taking Chase Miller down on the edge of the mat with 25 seconds remaining and then controlling him the rest of the way.
Craig filled in for top-ranked Heath Gray at 184 and built a 10-0 first-period lead en route to a 15-0 technical fall, while McBride had three takedowns and nearly five minutes riding time in an easy 9-1 victory.
The Bronchos earned forfeits at 125, 157 and 197.
Von Gray tied his match at 141 on a takedown with 24 seconds left, but gave up an escape at :09 in falling 6-5. Anthony DesVigne nearly overcame a 10-0 deficit at 165 before dropping a wild 13-11 decision.
"I'm proud of the dual season we had and we're happy to be conference champions, but our main goals are still ahead of us," Steidley said. "We've got a couple of weeks to get ready for the biggest tournament of the year, so there's still a lot of work to do."
UCO now prepares for the NCAA Division II Regional IV Tournament that will be held March 1 in Hays, Kan. The top-three finishers at each of the 10 weights from that tournament qualify for the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships, set for March 13-14 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
UCO 37, Central Missouri 6
125 – Studd Morris, UCO, won by forfeit.
133 – Cody Karstetter, UCO, dec. John Feeney, 9-5.
141 – Connor Dalton, UCM, dec. Von Gray, 6-5.
149 – Zachary Moore, UCO, major dec. Dakota Thevel, 16-7.
157 – Ty Lucas, UCO, won by forfeit.
165 – John Ridle, UCM, dec. Anthony DesVigne, 13-11.
174 – Gage McBride, UCO, major dec. Jack Goin, 9-1.
184 – Tre'Vaughn Craig, UCO, tech. fall Joe Brady, 15-0.
197 – Kalin Winkler, UCO, won by forfeit.
Hvy – Garrett Beier, UCO, dec. Chase Miller, 4-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.