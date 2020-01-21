The Paycom sign on the bottom of the scoreboard hanging from the Hamilton Field House ceiling was seen plenty by a parade of Emmanuel wrestlers during Central Oklahoma's methodical 53-0 destruction of the outmanned Lions Sunday afternoon.
The No. 6-ranked Bronchos earned bonus points in all 10 matches, racking up three falls, five technical falls – all of which ended before the end of the second period – and one major decision along with a forfeit. It was Central's most lopsided win since a 58-0 shutout of Central Baptist during the 2010-11 season.
UCO's nine individuals scored 112 points, finishing with a 25-1 advantage in takedowns while also recording 16 near-falls.
The Bronchos got falls from 149 Brik Filippo, 197 Kalin Winkler and Hvy Garrett Beier, while 125 Tanner Cole, 133 Cody Karstetter, 157 Ty Lucas, 174 Gage McBride and 184 Heath Gray had technical falls. Anthony DesVigne added a major decision at 157 and 141 Nate Keim picked up a forfeit.
"We came out and took care of business," said head coach Todd Steidley, whose team improved to 8-1. "Our guys were ready to go. There wasn't a lot of standing around and they did what they needed to do."
Cole had four takedowns and two near-falls in a 17-2 romp that ended midway through the second period, while Karstetter needed just 1:52 to secure his technical fall behind a trio of four-point near-falls in a 16-1 rout.
Filippo unleashed a five-takedown barrage in grabbing a 10-4 first-period lead before notching his first fall of the season late in the second stanza and Lucas posted a 15-0 shutout behind three near-falls and two takedowns.
DesVigne had the most competitive match of the afternoon and still earned bonus points with a 12-3 major decision. DesVigne broke a 2-2 deadlock with a takedown in the final 30 seconds of the second period and then pulled away with seven third-period points.
McBride collected three takedowns and three near-falls in a 17-1 trouncing and Gray coasted 17-2 for his 21st consecutive victory. Gray had four takedowns and three near-falls in notching his 18th bonus win of the season.
UCO then polished off the day with back-to-back falls from Winkler and Beier. Winkler led 4-1 before turning a reverse into his eighth pin of the year just 23 seconds into the second period, while Beier scored an early takedown and ended the match at the 2:08 mark.
The Bronchos host Lindenwood at 3 p.m. Saturday to wrap up a three-match homestand.
UCO 53, Emmanuel 0
125 – Tanner Cole, UCO, tech. fall Mitchell McGhee, 17-2.
133 – Cody Karstetter, UCO, tech. fall Martrez Huff, 16-1.
141 – Nate Keim, UCO, won by forfeit.
149 – Brik Filippo, UCO, pinned Jake Brown, 4:38.
157 – Ty Lucas, UCO, tech. fall Jacob Catagas, 15-0.
165 – Anthony DesVigne, UCO, major dec. Matt Schmall, 12-3.
174 – Gage McBride, UCO, tech. fall Myles Williams, 17-1.
184 – Heath Gray, UCO, tech. fall Markis Hill, 17-2.
197 – Kalin Winkler, UCO, pinned Seth Bell, 3:23.
Hvy – Garrett Beier, UCO, pinned Preston Stell, 2:08.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.