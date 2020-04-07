Deer Creek’s Skylar Vann led a platoon of Edmond-area girls basketball athletes that conquered the annual Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference’s All-Conference awards released last week.
Vann, who has already earned a spot on the MaxPrep’s All-State awards, was named as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Three of the first five, first-team All-Conference selections went Edmond’s way, too, with Edmond North’s Graycen Holden, Edmond Memorial’s Katelyn Levings, and Vann’s Antler Teammate Bri Scott all accomplishing 60% of the first team honors last week.
The Huskies saw a second All-Conference selection a team later, with Toni Papahronis joining Edmond Santa Fe’s Kaylee Nero amongst the second-team selections.
COAC Freshman of the Year and Edmond North standout Laci Steele was selected atop the third team roster. Steele was joined by the Antler’s third selection after Angel Scott grabbed a third-team All-Conference nod last week, also.
Edmond North and Deer Creek, who were ranked No. 8 and No. 2 in the year’s final rankings released back in February, each saw three rostered athletes selected across the three All-Conference teams. That was a second-most for the 2019-2020 honor roll, tied with each other with one less athlete than the Class 6A No. 1 Norman High.
Norman was named COAC champion, and Norman High head coach Michael Neal earned conference Coach of the Year. Deer Creek, who this season were the only team to beat Norman High, was named the team runner-up.
Sixteen more Edmond-area names were listed on the All-Conference honorable mentions. Edmond North saw Elle Papahronis and guard Amaia Maxwell nodded there, with Edmond Santa Fe sending Ahoneste Walker, Shakira Patterson, and Kashell Daughty to the same list.
Edmond Memorial saw honorable mention selections for Baylor Franz, Isabella Langenberg, Cayren Davis, and Kyndal Davis, and Deer Creek’s Brenna Burk, Madison Cooper, Allie Hardzog, Jenna Marshall, Rylie Patterson, Ally Patton, and Daija Sims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.