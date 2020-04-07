Two Edmond-area athletes swept the offensive and defensive player of the year awards for the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference’s 2019-2020 basketball awards released last week, and six more area ballers were honored across the conference’s first, second and third team selections.
Edmond Memorial’s Sean Pedulla and Edmond Santa Fe’s Donovan Vickers were honored with two of the three top spots on Friday. Pedulla, who had the Bulldogs poised to compete in their third straight state tournament, won the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year selection while Santa Fe standout Donovan Vickers was notched to the same honor on the defensive side of the basketball.
Memorial’s JV Seat and Edmond North’s Dalante Shannon joined the Edmond-based Players of the Year with COAC first team selections Friday, the organization announced.
Another North Husky — this time guard Landry Harris — joined Deer Creek’s sharpshooter Jerry Tullis with second team selections on the honor roll.
Both Deer Creek and Edmond North had more athletes honored on the conference’s third team selections, too, with Antler forward Jalyn Todd and Edmond North center Abraham Aghasedo each getting nods on the roster’s final selected team.
Southmoore’s Jordan Thompson, whose SaberCats were named COAC Team Champions with Edmond’s North Huskies named as conference runner-ups, was named the conference’s Player of the Year. Southmoore head coach Tim Stogsdill was named the COAC Coach of the Year.
Edmond had 15 athletes named to the list’s honorable mentions. Zach Smith and Blaine McKinsey were named in the slots for Deer Creek, while CJ Campbell, Jake Royal, Keyshon Spotwood, Ben White and Michael Forhan all saw honorable mention claims for Edmond Memorial.
North’s Joell Wilson, Sam Walker, Josh Price and Cameron Lee were each named to honorable mentions for the Huskies, and a quartet from Edmond Santa Fe in Michael Reeves, Talyn Shettron, Colby Onyekuru and Tabry Shettron were matched in the same selections as their four Husky counterparts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.