The Deer Creek Antlers and a long field goal by Logan Ward were able to overcome the Lawton Wolverines to win their Homecoming game at Deer Creek field Friday night. The teams also endured a one-hour lightning delay.
“So proud of these guys for just fighting with all they’ve got,” said Deer Creek head coach Wade Standley. “We had seven starters out tonight and a starting quarterback out and these guys found a way to win.”
After blocking a punt and with three seconds remaining, Logan Ward knocked through a 55-yard field goal to send the game to overtime — tied at 14. The Antlers were then able to get a three-and-out and Lawton would miss the field goal.
On first and goal the Antlers set up for a field goal. After a Lawton offsides, Ward would knock through his third field goal of the day to win it for the Antlers 17-14.
“There was no question, once we got the stop we were going to Logan,” Standley said. “He’s money, I knew he’d make it.”
Ward knocked through a field goal from the 24-yard line for the first score of the game and the only score of the first half. He would later catch a two-point conversion pass.
“He’s just a great character kid,” said Standley. “He’s a great young man, he works his tail off. He had one of the best summers of anybody that we had in our off season and he just continues to get better every day.”
After only a field goal between the two teams in the first half, Lawton came out of halftime and scored with a Devin Simpson run after being set up with a 60-yard pass from Eric Wiley to Chateau Reed.
Deer Creek would then drive down the field and was then stopped again at their goal line as Elijah Reyes intercepted the Antlers pass in the end zone. A few drives later, their special teams would make a play as Lawton's Albert Baker blocked Deer Creek's field goal try and recovers it. This led to a 7-yard touchdown run from Eric Wiley.
After forcing a three-and-out and a deep pass from Brett Pense to Logan Ward, DC’s Lamorris Davis scored from 2-yards out. Ward then caught the 2-point conversion pass.
A defensive stop by the Antlers and then a blocked punt set up Deer Creek for Ward’s field goals.
Deer Creek will travel to Del City at 7 p.m. next Friday to try and avenge a 35-6 loss last season to the Eagles.
