In the summer of 2017, driving on the Kilpatrick Turnpike with my future wife to visit family in Tulsa, I received a call that nearly thrust me off the road. I would be the next head girls basketball coach at Deer Creek High School.
I pulled into the Oral Roberts campus to finish thanking the administration for the opportunity. While my wife stood occupied and enamored by the praying hands on the west side of campus, excitement quickly leveled into reality. As the tremendously tall task of taking over a tradition-rich program that hadn’t changed much since my time in high school and the expectation of consistently reaching the state tournament weighed heavily on me.
I vividly remember meeting the team for the first time in 2017: Everyone spread out in the weight room, and the look of uncertainty and bewilderment filled the room as the adversity of the change coming was not easy — it never is I suppose. Needless to say, adversity was evident in year one and two as Deer Creek failed to consecutively reach the state tournament for the first time since the beginning of the program. Consecutive end-of-the-year banquets seemed to be headlined with program frustration, uncertainty, and speeches asking everyone to remain positive and see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Fast forward a couple months later, passed all the previous years of uncertainty, to October 1st, 2019 — the first official day of practice for the 2019-2020 season. As a program, we emphasized daily: academics, servant leadership, attitude and effort. There was something surrounding this year’s Lady Antler Basketball team that just felt different in all aspects. These young ladies were bought in and their investment was beginning to pay dividends. Dancing to the tune of a 22-4 record and a No. 2 ranking into the state tournament, we were riding high on a wave of momentum.
Deer Creek-Edmond had 8 seniors this season, 22-4 record, Ranked #2 headed to the Oklahoma State Tournament, Regional & Area Champs. We want to thank & send, Daija, Brenna, Bri, Skylar, Sabra, Caitlyn, Ally, & Rylie out right! #SeniorNight #AudrasArmy pic.twitter.com/X2olgmhecM— Lady Antler WBB Hoops (@DC_LadyHoops) March 27, 2020
March 12th was a day nobody can seem to forget. The Deer Creek community provided an amazing send off as we took to the road for the turnpike, that same dreaded Kilpatrick Turnpike that three years before brought so much joy was about to thrust me off the road for a second time — this time with the Lady Antler program alongside me. Those eight distinct words, “the 5A-6A State Tournament has been postponed.” At the time, the hardest was not hearing postponement but all the questions, that to be honest, none of us had the responses or answers our players were looking to hear. That aroma of vagueness and uncertainty shrouded our program, the state of the unknown.
A glass half-full mentality, by definition, postponement gave the indication that the intent to play was still on the table, and having all of Spring Break to prepare for a rescheduled state tournament opponent was not such a bad thing. The focus was clear, have our team prepared through scouting reports, consistent communication, and film sessions until we get the go ahead that we can play again. Fans or not, we would be ready.
But on March 26th we got the final word that the state tournament had ultimately been canceled.
The focus had been clear for three years — make it back to the state tournament. Now that we accomplished that goal, we were not given the chance to play in it. That opportunity was being taken away from us. Taken away from us by an opponent that no scouting report or film session could prepare us to defend. Since the cancellation announcement, it has been easier to cope with not playing in the state tournament, as every year there is an opportunity to make a run at it. However, the hardest task as head coach at Deer Creek has not been managing the win-loss column, but coping with the loss of not being with my team towards the end of this season, specifically those special moments with my eight seniors; Ally Patton, Brenna Burk, Caitlyn Kiehn, Skylar Vann, Brionna Scott, Rylie Patterson, Daija Sims, and Sabra Dodd. Being able to see them partake in their final prom, speaking during their signing day, and our annual senior send-off will be events that I am saddened will never happen.
The last three years, we as a program have battled through the ups and downs, tackling adversity together. Through trials and tribulations many would think it prepares someone to handle the next challenge coming in your direction, but COVID-19 had other plans. If there are several things I could express to my team in the wake of this mysterious virus, it would be the memorable times we shared as a family this 2019-2020 season, we had our fair share, as the saying goes, “the best thing about memories, is making them.”
We opened up the season with a win over at the time No. 1 Norman, only to come back three days later and get trounced 61-15 to Canyon High School. The inability to connect from the outside in the semi-finals of the State Farm Classic in Missouri, to hitting 11 3-pointers the next day. Dropping our last two conference title clinching games to blitzing through the playoffs in debonair fashion to reach the state tournament. That consistent ability to handle adversity would make any coach proud, and we as a staff knew we were a part of something special. As those memories continue to replay in my head and become stories of legend for future Lady Antlers to come, we must understand through the darkness shall come the light. COVID-19 might have taken away our chance to display our talent during the state tournament, but it will never take away this year’s memory.
The COVID-19 virus helped me appreciate more the time I spent with my team, not so much in their uniforms but the times that are taken for granted as regular everyday individual young ladies. Young ladies that are now signing their collegiate NLI’s to their favorite programs, planning for their upcoming years of college and high school, and ultimately preparing for everyday life that extends passed the walls of Deer Creek. As the bewilderment and perplexity of change of the 2017 Deer Creek program has matured into excitement and joy in 2020, my hope and prayer is that our current, former, and future players understand one important life lesson through this unprecedented time in our world. As a staff, we preach before every game, “you might deserve to win a game but your opponent is never going to give it to you.” So much is true about life, you might deserve the day but it is never promised, make sure you make the most of it. Always search for the light in the face of adversity. Always shine bright when the world is at its darkest, and always remember in the end you make the most out of what the world offers you.
