Edmond Santa Fe senior Chloe White hit a grand slam in her second at-bat of the preseason to lead her Wolves past Elk City 7-3 Wednesday afternoon.
White, who doubled in her first at-bat, went deep through center field to score Makala Perez, Sydney Adkins, and Bailey Fowler. Adkins had reached with a leadoff double, before Perez (pinch-running for Madi Peters) and Fowler both ended up on base after infield ground balls.
The grand slam put the Wolves up for good in a four-run, top of the third inning.
White finished with her two hits and four RBIs. Joining her on a multi-hit day was Ainsley Williams. Williams hit a double in the top of the second inning to score White for the Wolves’ first run of the contest.
Santa Fe would ride the opener to win three of the first four scrimmages this week. Split across Wednesday and Thursday, the Wolves downed Elk City, Putnam City and Chandler by a combined score of 22-4.
The Wolves hit six doubles in a 10-1 rout of Putnam City High School. Included in the doubles were Adkins (1-3), Liz Carter (2-3, RBI), Madi Peters (1-3, 2 RBIs) and White (1-3, 3 RBIs). Santa Fe’s Allie Cox had a team-high two doubles in the win, earning an RBI when she scored White in Thursday morning’s bottom of the third inning.
Carter and Peters combined from the mound to strike out eight Putnam City batters in the nine-run win.
Carter and Peters then combined again from the circle, this time holding Chandler scoreless in 12 at-bats to give the Wolves their third win in two days.
Offensively, Santa Fe had nine hits scattered across the batting order. Cox hit another double, and Fowler and Williams were each responsible for Santa Fe’s two RBIs in the contest.
