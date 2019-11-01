The wildcat formation won the night for the Oklahoma Christian School Saints, as Ethan Hodson and Jaxon Canard combined for 344 rushing yards to beat Perry 42-36 in a thrilling double overtime win. The Saints moved to 5-4, and the Maroons fell to 6-3.
Down 7-0 with 4:30 remaining before half, OCS made the switch to the wildcat offense, putting one of their best athletes — wide receiver Ethan Hodson — at quarterback, flanked by running backs Jaxon Canard, Peyton McIntire, and wide receiver Collin Matteson in the diamond formation.
On his first touch at quarterback, Hodson tore down the right sideline for a 38-yard score.
“It’s something that’s always in our playbook, but we kind of figured out that it was working tonight and that really what we want to do is find what’s working and keep doing it.” Said OCS offensive coordinator Trey Sanchez. “We run it a little bit but tonight it was a really big part of what we did.”
After a quick stop from the Saints defense, they yet again streaked down the field, again using the wildcat-diamond formation with Hodson at the helm. After fighting through three holding calls, Canard fumbled into the end zone as time expired, and Hodson landed on the ball. Canard powered into the end zone for the two-point conversion, and the Saints found themselves up 14-7 at half.
The Saints rarely left the wildcat formation in the second half, using a mixture of Hodson, Canard, McIntire and Matteson to pound the rock.
Hodson fumbled the opening half kickoff, but the stout Saints defense gave him the ball back and he made up for it with a 69-yard rushing touchdown. He also went on to throw a 19-yard pass to Matteson in the third quarter to put OCS up 28-14, but would exit the third quarter due to injury. He finished with 211 rushing yards on 15 attempts and 3 touchdowns, and 2-for-3 through the air for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Canard was the go-to man for the wildcat offense after Hodson’s exit, but Perry came storming back, scoring 14 straight points and sending it into overtime at 28-all.
On the very first play of overtime, Canard burst forward for 10 yards and a score. After setting up numerous rushing plays, the Saints got risky on the two-point conversion, as Canard rolled out and lofted a ball to freshman Tyson Wilkerson, who made the huge grab to put the Saints up 8.
Perry answered back with back-to-back Drake to Harbour connections, one for a 10-yard touchdown, the other for a conversion to tie it back up at 36-36.
The Saints defense made one final stand in double overtime, when Will Watson and Conner Arnold combined to sack Drake back near the 10 on 3rd down to lead to an eventual turnover on downs.
Canard punched the ball in with three attempts from the diamond formation, and the Saints took the game 42-36.
“That was a fun game.” OCS head coach Derek Turner said. “I enjoy Coach Cole over there, he does a great job with those kids. When we came out for overtime he was just saying ‘let’s have fun’, and it was.”
