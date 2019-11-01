JENKS — Angelo Rankin laughed after batting a Jenks pass into the hands of Talyn Shettron in the fourth quarter Friday night.
“Man, I was mad, I was so mad,” Rankin said. “But Talyn had my back like always, and he came through.”
Santa Fe overcame second-ranked Jenks 33-30 Friday night at Alan Trimble Stadium behind the performance of Talyn Shettron, who caught 10 receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns before adding the game-sealing interception.
“We minimized our mistakes, we overcame adversity, and I couldn’t be more proud of how our guys played,” Santa Fe coach Kyle White said.
The Wolves entered the fourth quarter trailing 20-23.
A 19-yard field goal from Caleb Bielamowicz tied the game at 23-23 with 11 minutes to go.
Seconds later, Collin Oliver ended up with a momentous interception to regain possession near mid-field.
“It feels really good,” Oliver said. “Knowing I can come out here and do what I do, wrecking havoc on the offense.”
The Wolves inhaled almost five minutes of the game clock following the Oliver pick before settling for another Bielamowicz field goal, this time from 31 yards.
“[Caleb] came out and produced and performed,” White said. “He made the kicks when we needed him to.”
“The fact that [the offense] spread the clock out like that,” Oliver added, “it was real fun to see.”
On the following possession, Jenks responded outlasting the Santa Fe secondary on a 48-yard pass from Stephen Kittleman to Justin Murphy — their second of the game.
Jorgen Olsen and Shettron, however, refused to be outshined.
Olsen, who connected on 21-of-25 passes for 325 yards Friday night, hugged the boundary on an 89-yard touchdown completion to Shettron — the third of his hat-trick and the go-ahead score to put Jenks out of contention — on the next play from scrimmage.
“[Talyn] was definitely in the zone helping me out all night,” Olsen said.
“We were really just being ourselves,” Shettron said. “We were just playing Edmond Santa Fe football.”
Branden Caraway added eight receptions for 85 yards, while Ethan Hychie took 19 carries for 60 yards.
“I think as long as we believe in ourselves and keep playing the way we’re playing,” White said. “I think the sky is the limit for us.”
