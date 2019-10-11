Santa Fe coach Kyle White said Friday night that he is blessed to coach exceptional athletes — eight of whom scored against Enid.
“They make it easy to coach,” White said.
The Wolves rebounded from a week 4 loss by downing Enid 69-14 Friday night at Wolves Stadium to move to move to 4-2.
Junior receiver Angelo Rankin scored first for the Wolves on a 1-yard carry in the first quarter. A minute later, senior tight end Caden Adickas caught a 5-yard-pass from Jorgen Olsen to find his way into the end-zone.
Later in the first quarter, Olsen dropped back and scrambled to his left before dashing down the middle of the field to reach the end-zone on a 19-yard run.
“We definitely have a lot of versatility,” Rankin said. “We have a great receiving corps, running backs, and [Olsen] can definitely run the ball very well.”
Senior receiver Brandon Caraway capped off the first quarter by scoring in its final seconds on a 1-yard carry.
“We have a lot of guys that we feel can be difference-makers and make plays,” White said, “and they put that on display tonight.”
The Wolves’ offense opened the second quarter with a 31-yard completion from Olsen to sophomore receiver Talyn Shettron to put Santa Fe up 35-0. But it was not just the offense who got-in on the fun Friday night.
On Enid’s consequent possession, junior defensive back L’Dai Hudson found himself between the Plainsman quarterback and a receiver with the ball whizzing toward him near the boundary. Hudson captured the ball and, without hesitation, dashed up the sideline for a 45-yard Santa Fe pick-six.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” White credited his defense, who kept Enid out of the end-zone for three quarters. “Just like everybody else, they accepted the challenge, they went to work this week.
“[Our defensive coaches] showed them where they needed to get better,” White added, “and they went and did that.”
Junior back Ethan Hychie got in the end-zone first for the Wolves in the second half, scoring on a 15-yard carry to put Santa Fe up by 49.
Minutes later, sophomore reliever Scott Pfieffer got his turn at the helm of the offense and found fellow-sophomore receiver Eltramane Neal for a 36-yard touchdown completion.
Enid scored its first touchdown on its first possession of the fourth quarter on a 24-yard completion to the back-corner of the end-zone.
Rankin scored his final touchdown of the evening on an 85-yard kickoff return following the Enid PAT, putting the Wolves at 63 points on the night.
After Enid scored its final touchdown with six minutes to go, Shettron put the icing on the cake with a 56-yard touchdown reception via Olsen.
“My teammates, they all helped me,” Shettron laughed, “and just me being me, not worrying about anything, no mistakes or anything like that.”
Despite the win, it seemed the Wolves only had one thing on their mind after the win: No. 2 Broken Arrow.
“Now we’ve gotta take care of next week,” White said. “Go to BA and get after them and see what happens.”
“We’ve got a lot of heart,” Rankin said.
“We’re going up from here,” Shettron said. “We had two tough losses, but we’ve been practicing hard and our coaches have been on us.
“The only way we’re going is up,” Shettron reiterated.
The Wolves travel to Broken Arrow to play at 7 p.m. Friday.
