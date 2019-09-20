NORMAN — Senior Branden Caraway caught a touchdown and gathered an interception to help lift Santa Fe past Norman North, 14-7, on Friday Night at Harve Collins Field.
“I did what I could, stepped up and got a pick,” Caraway said, “On offense, I just went out and played.”
Caraway was called to step into a starting role on the defensive side of the ball this week due to an injury to cornerback Angelo Rankin.
“[Branden] is a stud,” said Santa Fe coach Kyle White. “He’s excelling and he’s shining and I couldn’t be more happy for him.”
Following a 30-minute weather delay that almost postponed the game altogether, the Wolves received the opening kickoff and drove down the field.
Caraway scored first for Santa Fe on its opening possession, receiving a screen pass from quarterback Jorgen Olsen and taking it into the end zone from 16 yards out.
On its first possession of the second quarter, Olsen threw his second touchdown of the night to sophomore Talyn Shettron from 12 yards away to give Santa Fe a two-score lead.
Norman North, however, rallied in the second half to shut the Wolves out of the end-zone.
That’s when Santa Fe’s defense held up the most, White said, in spite of the absence of senior Collin Oliver, who was sidelined due to injury.
“I think [our defense] did great with that,” White said, “Guys stepped up and made plays and filled the void.”
With under five minutes to go, the Timberwolves, trailing by 7, punted the ball to Santa Fe, who gathered possession within its own red-zone.
After being held up on its first play of the possession, Olsen scrambled, evaded the reach of defenders and shed a trio of tacklers en route to a 21-yard pickup and first down.
“Jorgen had himself a game,” Caraway said, “He was scrambling, doing everything he could to keep the play alive.”
On the following play, Olsen used his legs to pick up another first down.
A play later, Micah Snoddy decided it was his turn to play hero and reached the first-down-marker for the Wolves’ third first down in three plays.
Snoddy’s run effectively secured the win for the Wolves, who kneeled-down on their subsequent two plays as the clock expired.
“We found a way to win,” White addressed his team after the game, “that’s all that matters.”
Santa Fe hosts Memorial at 7 p.m. next Friday, Sept. 27.
