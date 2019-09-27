Micah Snoddy scored three touchdowns as Santa Fe claimed its fifth-straight city championship with a 37-21 win over Memorial at Wolves Stadium on Friday night — despite a 21-point fourth quarter from the Bulldogs.
Santa Fe head coach Kyle White said he was pleased with the Wolves’ first-half performance but displeased with its fourth quarter blunders.
“In the fourth quarter, I don’t know what happened,” White said, “we disappeared and couldn’t get a first down.
“We gotta get better,” White added.
Nonetheless, White said he was happy for the Wolves to claim another city title.
“Anytime you can win, it’s a big deal,” Santa Fe head coach Kyle White said. “We’re gonna enjoy [the win].”
Angelo Rankin, who did not play last week due to an injury, scored first for the Wolves from 20 yards out on the jet sweep via Jorgen Olsen.
Seconds later, the Wolves came up with a mishandled Memorial lateral pass inside the Bulldogs’ red-zone.
The Wolves wasted no time scoring its second touchdown on a Micah Snoddy dash on its first play.
“The offense did well, especially early,” White said, “they made plays and all of them were on point and clicking and doing a good job.”
Snoddy scored another touchdown with a half-minute to go in the first quarter to give Santa Fe a stout lead with three quarters of action to go.
Late in the second quarter, on a long drive orchestrated by Olsen — which included a seven-yard completion to Talyn Shettron on fourth-and-five — the senior took the ball to the end-zone on a five-yard quarterback sweep, notching a 27-0 lead for Santa Fe.
Snoddy secured his hat trick with a late-third-quarter from eight yards out.
“[Micah] played well,” White said. “He runs hard, no nonsense, he just gets after it and does what he’s supposed to do.”
Entering the fourth quarter, Santa Fe led by a margin of 34 points.
“We just can’t put ourselves in that kind of a hole against a good football team and expect to come out with a win,” said Memorial head coach Luke Orvis.
On the ensuing possession, Memorial got its first score of the night via a two-yard run from Mason Williams following an 80-yard drive.
A few plays later, a mishandled Santa Fe snap on a punt allowed Memorial to take over possession at the Santa Fe 14-yard-line.
Senior quarterback Trace Evans kept the ball on the quarterback-keeper to bring the score to 14-34.
“As long as the clock doesn’t say zero on it, we’ve still got a chance to go fight,” Orvis said.
With five minutes to go in the game, Santa Fe was forced to surrender possession again.
Memorial scored its final touchdown of the evening on a 41-yard-strike from Carson Riney to Paden Medeiros.
Memorial’s defense again forced Santa Fe to punt the ball away with a couple minutes to go in the game.
The Santa Fe defense, however, held up and forced a turnover, sealing the Bulldogs’ fate.
“Our defense plays hard,” White said. “They did a good job of stiffening up when they needed to and not letting [Memorial] back in the end-zone.”
A late-game Caleb Bielamowicz field goal solidified the 37-21 Santa Fe victory.
The Bulldogs, however, retreated back to their side of 15th Street with some positivity, Orvis said.
“I think what we need to take from this game is that, as long as we fight and scrap like that together,” Orvis said, “we can play with anybody.”
