In a game with 10 total touchdowns scored, it was ultimately a defensive play that earned the Edmond Santa Fe Wolves their first district title since 2012.
With 2:30 left in the game, Santa Fe defensive back L’Dai Hudson stared across the line of scrimmage at a team that had amassed 512 total yards, with Norman quarterback Cade Horton behind most of it.
The score was 42-27 on the fourth down play, and the Tigers were in a must score situation on Santa Fe’s 11 yard line. At the snap, Hudson jolted out of a cornerback blitz, and sacked the unaware Hudson, turning the ball over on downs, effectively ending Norman’s chances.
“Our defense made plays all night and we knew that was gonna be the kind of game it was,” Santa Fe head coach Kyle White said. “There’s always things we can improve on. We’ll go back and watch film and I’m sure that there things we didn’t do real well tonight, but we did enough to win and we’re alway improving. I don’t know anybody that’s played a perfect game.”
Outside of a handful of defensive highlights, offensive firepower highlighted a majority of the game, as Santa Fe senior quarterback Jorgen Olsen and Norman’s Horton battled back-and-forth all night long.
Olsen played near perfect, as he gained 298 of Santa Fe’s 407 total yardage. He was involved in all but one of the Wolves touchdowns, as Micah Snoddy got it on his own with a 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Olsen ran the ball 18 times for 174 yards and 3 of Santa Fe’s touchdowns, and threw it 15 times, completing all but one of those for 124 yards and one touchdown to Talyn Shettron.
“He shows up every week,” White said. “He’s a great player and competitor and he does a great job of leading us.”
On Norman’s end, Horton had himself a game as well, involving himself in every one of Norman’s scoring plays. He completed 23 of his 34 passes for 320 yards, one touchdown and one interception. On the ground, he finished with 11 carries for 122 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Hudson’s hit wasn’t the only defensive highlight for Santa Fe, as senior linebacker Mason Olguin picked off Hudson and returned it 56-yards for a touchdown as time expired in the third quarter, putting the Wolves on top 35-21.
The lead was never more than 15, as the Wolves and Tigers traded blows throughout the entire game. With eight minutes left in the game, Olsen and the Santa Fe offense put together an 8-play, 55-yard drive and punched the last touchdown of the game in with around 4 minutes left to seal it.
Next week Santa Fe, now riding a five-game win-streak, will host the 5-4 Moore Lions for first round of the 6A-I state playoffs.
