Noah Yanchulis will be Oklahoma Christian's assistant swimming coach for the upcoming season, while former collegiate standout Maggie Carnahan will join the staff as a graduate assistant coach, OC head coach Josh Davis said Wednesday.
Yanchulis spent the 2018-19 season as the first graduate assistant in the brief history of OC's swimming program and is ready to move into a more prominent role, Davis said.
"Noah came highly recommended as our GA last year and he was awesome," Davis said. "He finished his MBA here at OC so fast and I'm excited to announce Noah as our head assistant coach for 2019-20. His work ethic, knowledge and passion for swimming will help make this third year of the Swimming Eagles our best one yet!"
Yanchulis was a two-time Big East Conference most outstanding swimmer while competing collegiately at Seton Hall from 2014-2018. While there, he won 10 Big East titles, including three each in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle. He established himself as arguably the best swimmer in Seton Hall history.
He was named as the Big East's top swimmer after his sophomore and junior seasons, and as a senior he won three league titles to help the Pirates take the team championship for the second straight year. At the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America National Invitational Championship in 2018, Yanchulis won the B final in the 200 freestyle and was seventh in the A final in the 100 freestyle.
As assistant coach, he will replace Nathan Townsend, who took a job as an assistant coach at McKendree (Ill.).
Taking Yanchulis' place as graduate assistant will be Carnahan, who just finished her collegiate career with Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) earlier this year.
Carnahan, from Marshalltown, Iowa, helped Olivet Nazarene to a runner-up team finish at the NAIA Championships as a junior (qualifying in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle). She swam freestyle and breaststroke races while in college and was a two-time NAIA Scholar-Athlete.
