Edmond Memorial’s second-year head baseball coach Luke Yost has resigned to take an assistant coaching position at Southern Nazarene University, Edmond Public Schools officials announced late Tuesday afternoon.
At the time, Yost was the second two-year head coach to resign from the school this week alone. Both he and former Memorial wrestling head coach Albert White started at the school in 2017 before electing to take new positions at SNU and Cushing High School, respectively.
Yost was challenged with directing a young, underclassman-filled Memorial baseball roster in his first season. The team kept trending upward with another year of experience, and next season looked promising after the Bulldogs showed streaks of talent with most athletes returning.
It’s the second consecutive year that an Edmond-area baseball team has lost their head coach for a coaching position at Bethel’s Southern Nazarene. Last season — fresh off a state tournament appearance — former Edmond North coach Grant Ledbetter left EPS to coach at the school. Now, Yost will join head Coach Ledbetter’s staff for the upcoming school year.
