Cullen Jones has traveled across the United States as a professional photographer. But he doesn’t see enough people having meaningful conversations, he said. The country is divided.
Extremism on both sides of the political divide prompted him to register as an independent voter. Jones is annoyed by the growing rancor among politicians elected to serve the American people.
“I’m kind of more of an independent thinker. Typically I’m like why can’t more of us get along,” said Jones, 25. “I understand that is a very millennial way of thinking.”
He fears these extreme political voices will become more extreme.
COVID-19 is only starting to show its impact on the nation with the potential of being a major problem, Jones said. The World Health Organization has deemed the coronavirus a pandemic. Scientists are working on a vaccine, and the Centers for Disease Control is calling for more testing kits and warning communities to be prepared.
“I’ve seen us bounce back from worse things. So I am hopeful and optimistic, but I am scared,” he said.
His vote in November will not tilt to Democrats or Republicans, but will be based on how they react to issues facing the people, he said.
“I’m looking forward to change. Change is always good – it’s met with opposition – always. So no one is ever going to be completely satisfied, but I’m always excited to see something happen,” Jones said.
Travel has taught him there are a lot of different opinions. He has lived in California. Oklahomans live in a unique place where voices from the heartland are heard, he said.
“So it intrigues me to see what’s going to happen going forward,” he said.
People are a product of their environment, he said. Whatever people choose for their surroundings will impact their views on life, he said.
“So if you stay in the Midwest, you’re going to have those Midwest ideals, beliefs and grit of working hard and grind every day,” Jones said. “If you spend more time out on the coast, you realize it’s a little more relaxed. Their way of life is just different. All of it depends on your environment and the product you surround yourself with.”
A NEED FOR WOMEN’S
VOICES TO BE HEARD
Democrat Manda Shank, 37, is concerned with problems facing the U.S. that her two children are bound to face when they get older. The country needs to heighten its awareness of environmental issues, the climate crisis, and other things that are developing quickly in the world, she said.
Shank calls for change – particularly equal opportunities in her 4-year-old daughter’s future.
“I would like her to be able to see a woman president at some point,” she said.
Shank voted for U.S. Sen Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in the Democratic primary for president. She is disappointed that a woman is not vying for the highest office in the land.
“Even statewide, I don’t think we have a lot of female representation. I’m not sure of the reason for that. I think we’re still stuck in the old system that we haven’t really broken free of, even though we’ve had some movements over the past 50 years,” Shank said.
She would like more young people to vote. Shank believes millennials, on average, support action against climate change.
“I went to a protest, I guess, which were mostly young college-age students, which I was happy to see,” she said.
Their activism will bring a more healthy future to the country if they become involved in political change, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.