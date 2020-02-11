The author of “A Language of Healing for a Polarized Nation”, Wayne Jacobsen, will be leading a workshop titled “Living Generously in a Polarized Culture” Feb. 25 and 26 at Conversations in downtown Edmond.
The book is about creating safe environments for conversations about race, politics, sexuality and religion.
“When you combine courage with compassion the world can change,” Jacobsen said.
Renee Brunette, director and counselor for Transformed by Christ Ministries, said if you are tired of the animosity and vitriol that fill society at every mention of politics or religion, dividing the populace into two hostile camps on every possible issue, then you are invited to the free workshop.
Jacobsen has helped school districts build common ground in some of the most divisive issues of our day, Brunette said.
“True to Wayne’s style, this will be a conversational workshop designed to help you speak a language of healing,” Brunette added. “You will learn how personal awareness can change the way you communicate, build relationships with those who differ, and discover where you can help change the conversation in your community.”
Although the workshop is free, participants are asked to RSVP at 405-844-2525. There will be a love offering taken or donations will be accepted.
“There will be an open question and answer format to explore challenges and overcome obstacles to build a more peaceful society, one person and one conversation at a time.”
Jacobsen has written numerous books and travels the world as the host of Lifestream.org, which provides resources for spiritual growth, and a podcast, TheGodJourney.com, to encourage people thinking outside the box or organized religion.
He is coauthor and publisher of the best selling novel, “The Shack” among other books
TBC’s mission is to provide a place where people can connect, explore and support one another’s soul journey.
TBC ministries is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is totally funded and sustained by donations from friends and participants.
Conversations is at 119 S. Broadway in downtown Edmond.
