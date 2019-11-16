President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from Syria in recent weeks may have drawn the ire of two powerful Republican senators — Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney — for abandoning Kurdish allies to their enemies, Turkey, Syria, and ISIS. But two local conservatives have their own ideas.
“Well, I don’t know. You know ISIS is pretty deep over there,” said Max Warren, 83, Republican. “I don’t really know what to say about that situation there you know. Probably if we had another Republican president, he probably wouldn’t have pulled them out.”
Warren describes himself as a Trump man, but he knows there are pros and cons. He sees Democrats are working against Trump as the president tries to fulfill campaign promises.
“I don’t like to see him pull all the troops out of Syria. That’s his prerogative, you know,” Warren said.
Democrat Houston Hill, 67, said Trump’s sudden withdrawal of U.S. forces from northern Syria was appropriate because the Kurds have been fighting their neighbors for more than 1,000 years.
Hill said he is pleased to see Trump valuing American lives overseas.
“The Kurds have fought on our side. But this is a war between Syria and Turkey,” Hill said. “This is not a war between Americans and Kurds, and whoever might attack the Kurds. We have unfortunately a treaty with Turkey, but Turkey doesn’t want to align itself with American policy.”
Trump said of the 2,500 ISIS prisoners that were being held captive by the Kurds: “Well, they’re going to be escaping to Europe. That’s where they want to go. They want to go back to their homes.”
Hill said ISIS captives don’t have the help or expertise to get to leave Syria.
“I think they will end up staying there. And I think maybe the Kurds let a few of them go, just to emphasize their position,” Hill said. “Those ISIS prisoners are very dangerous, but I think they’ll stay in that country — stay in that area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.