The University of Central Oklahoma’s Department of Theatre Arts will present four performances of “Tribes” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6-8 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 in Mitchell Hall Theatre on Central’s campus.
The British comedic drama by Nina Raine follows the story of Billy, a young deaf man born into a dysfunctional, yet loving, hearing family. After meeting Sylvia, a hearing woman born to deaf parents who is now slowly going deaf herself, Billy realizes how his family has sheltered him. Billy finds himself torn between his biological family and his newfound place in the Deaf community. In 2012, “Tribes” won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play.
“’Tribes’ is fast-paced, funny, clever and heartbreaking,” said Emily Heugatter, M.F.A., associate professor of theatre arts at Central and director of “Tribes.”
“The award-winning play takes a hard look at how we treat those who are differently abled, even when we fiercely love them.”
Gavin Thomas Drew is the assistant director of "Tribes" and plays the lead role of Billy. He is a deaf professional actor who works with a cochlear implant.
“This show is important because it’s rare for deaf stories to be told on stage. This cast is fantastic and giving their all. You won’t want to miss this one,” Drew said.
Select performances will be interpreted into American Sign Language, and all performances will have both assistive listening technology and closed-captioning available.
Tickets for “Tribes” are free for students with a valid UCO ID and range from $10-$20 for all others.
To purchase tickets, call the Mitchell Hall Theatre box office at 405-974-3375 or visit www.mitchellhalltheatre.com. This production features mature themes, adult language, drug references and suggestive dialogue.
For a complete listing of UCO College of Fine Arts and Design events and performances, visit cfad.uco.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.