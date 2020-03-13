BOX
What is a Juul?
One Juul “pod,” a brand name for a nicotine cartridge inserted into the smoking device and heated, delivers about 200 puffs — about as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, according to the product website.
Assuming a teen smokes one pod a week, in five weeks, that's like 100 cigarettes. By that point, you're considered an established smoker.
E-cigarettes, also known as vapes, are battery-operated devices that heat up liquid nicotine to generate an aerosol that users inhale. Smoking e-cigs is more discreet and easier to get away with than traditional cigarettes.
— Information from truthinitiative.org
