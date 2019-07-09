Online Poll

With recent reports of arrested individuals possibly on PCP and acid (LSD), does Edmond have an illegal drug problem?

You voted:

Video

NPD - Dog stolen

Norman police say a video taken from a security camera at a residence in the 1500 block of Hollywood Avenue shows two women stealing the occupant's dog. One woman opens the screen door of the residence, at which point the dog walks out, is picked up and the women walk away.

DEDEK, Clent Apr 2, 1935 - Jul 2, 2019

Clent Dedek, 84, of Edmond, Okla., passed from this life to the next on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. Clent was born April 2, 1935, in Love County, Okla., to the late Steve and Doris (Sanders) Dedek. Clent graduated from Thackerville High School in 1953, and in 196…

